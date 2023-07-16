Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,022 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,022 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,332,000 after acquiring an additional 658,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.92.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

