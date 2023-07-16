Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,628 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 402,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 144,570 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

