Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SID. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,056,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 736,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 612,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SID. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SID opened at $2.72 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

