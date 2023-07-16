Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.63 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $795.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.41%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 304.00%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.