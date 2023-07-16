Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 105.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after buying an additional 342,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,296,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after buying an additional 567,264 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 564,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOSS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

