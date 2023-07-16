Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Velo3D by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Velo3D by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,103,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 488,630 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Velo3D by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,103,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 488,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Velo3D by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Velo3D by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLD opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Velo3D, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Insider Activity

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 41.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $41,358.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,350,737.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $41,985.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 793,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $41,358.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,350,737.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,823 shares of company stock worth $129,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Profile

(Free Report)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.