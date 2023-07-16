Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 562,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. On average, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Harpoon Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.