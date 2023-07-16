Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,215 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 646,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.