Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,323 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.5 %

SCI stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

