Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Declines By 36.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

