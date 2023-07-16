Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Declines By 36.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
