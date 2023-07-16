Short Interest in WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Decreases By 39.9%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WeTrade Group Stock Performance

WeTrade Group stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. WeTrade Group has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9,342.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeTrade Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WeTrade Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.