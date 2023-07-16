Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $130,931.24 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,912 shares in the company, valued at $11,855,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

