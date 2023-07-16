SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,002,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $126.46 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SiTime by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

