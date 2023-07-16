Slow Capital Inc. Sells 363 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.95 and its 200-day moving average is $282.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

