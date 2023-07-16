Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.