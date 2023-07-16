SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,643,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,752,000 after buying an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,087,000 after buying an additional 953,773 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.