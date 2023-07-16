SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $78.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

