Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 970,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.64 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

