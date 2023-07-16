Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 2,375 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

