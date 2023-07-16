SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Trading Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

