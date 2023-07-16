Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

