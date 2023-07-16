Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $49,505,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 529,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 682.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 279,689 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

