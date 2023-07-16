Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 8,275 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Terry-Ann Burrell sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $104,182.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,523.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RXRX stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -0.49.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
