Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Up 2.8%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 85,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 69,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.
About Texas Mineral Resources
Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Mineral Resources
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.