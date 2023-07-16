Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Up 2.8%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 85,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 69,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

