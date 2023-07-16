The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,653.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.