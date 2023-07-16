The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,122 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

