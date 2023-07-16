Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.