Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 735 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

