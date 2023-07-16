Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $196.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $125.79 and a 52 week high of $197.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

