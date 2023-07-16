Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.