Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Sells $132,500.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,954,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,469,000 after acquiring an additional 52,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.