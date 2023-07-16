Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 443.8% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 195,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 418,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

