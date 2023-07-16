Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 137.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

