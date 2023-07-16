Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

