Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $5.86 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

