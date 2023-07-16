Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 183,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

