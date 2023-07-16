Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

