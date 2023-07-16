Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VIGI stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

