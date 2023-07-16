Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1,689.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

