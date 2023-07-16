Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $240.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $242.25.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

