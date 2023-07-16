Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 804.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,822,000 after acquiring an additional 253,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

