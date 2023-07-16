Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 199.4% from the June 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,852,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after acquiring an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

