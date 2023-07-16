Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 199.4% from the June 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,852,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
