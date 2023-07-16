Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $88.93.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.