Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $145.10 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.