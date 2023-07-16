Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -770.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,203 shares of company stock worth $5,491,439 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

