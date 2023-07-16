Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $228.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $229.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

