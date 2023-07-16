VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

VirTra stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $82.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.72. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. Analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

