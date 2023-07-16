Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $243.16 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $244.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.18.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.