Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 687,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTGN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 188.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 934,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

