Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Down 4.1 %

WAFU opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Institutional Trading of Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.25% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

